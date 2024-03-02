Post Office Lobby Hours Changed

William Paine/Patriot Publishing

Town of Pulaski Post Office.

By WILLIAM PAINE

Patriot Publishing

The Post Office in the Town of Pulaski has curtailed the hours that its lobby will be open for public access. As of Thursday, February 15, the lobby of the post office will be closed at 6 p.m. and remain closed until 7 a.m. the next day. In addition, the Pulaski Post Office will now be closed on Sundays and holidays. The lobby area is replete with hundreds of post office boxes, which are accessible to the public.

Council member Jamie Ratcliff mentioned the recent change in lobby hours at last week’s meeting of the Pulaski Town Council.

Overnight “guests” have frequently stayed in the lobby of the Town of Pulaski’s Post Office. These post boxes will no longer be accessible after dark. (William Paine/Patriot Publishing)

“I’m 62 years old and that lobby has never been locked and I don’t know why that is,” Ratcliff stated. “It’s really going to hamper small business in town. It’s going to hamper people who get off at 5:30 to check their mailboxes. They’re paying to rent these boxes. They should have access 24/7.”

In response to a request for an official statement for the change in lobby hours, Philip Bogenburger, head of communications for Post Offices in Virginia, submitted the following explanation.

“The safety of employees and customers is a top priority for the Postal Service. Due to numerous incidents of vandalism, the Postal Service made the difficult decision to temporarily adjust lobby hours at the Pulaski Post Office. The lobby will be open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday thru Saturday, until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank customers for their understanding and continued support.”

Bogenburger, based out of Charlotte, North Carolina, is the only individual authorized to give an official statement on the lobby closure.

However, conversations with Post Office employees who wish to remain anonymous, give a clearer understanding of the circumstances leading to the curtailed lobby hours.

On the morning of Thursday, Feb. 15, Pulaski Post Office employees arrived to find a kerosene heater in the foyer leading to the post office lobby and this led to a significant amount of kerosene being spilled. As a result, the odor of kerosene lingered in the foyer for several days afterward. It’s not clear whether the heater was on when it was discovered but the heater had been in use at some time during the night.

Post office employees believed that this clearly created a fire hazard and this, (unofficially,) was the root cause of limiting lobby access during overnight hours.

Sources within the post office say that for the past year, homeless individuals have on multiple occasions stayed through the night in the lobby of the Pulaski Post Office. Post Office Employees would frequently see these individuals as they opened the Pulaski Post Office and then urge them to leave the premises. Oftentimes, these overnight guests would leave trash and other evidence of their stay, which post office employees were obliged to clean to put the lobby back in order.

Apparently, as per the Philip Bogenburger’s statement, some of these vagrants vandalized the interior of the Pulaski Post Office.

This change in access to the post office lobby will likely remain in effect indefinitely.