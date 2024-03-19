Powerball ticket bought in Blacksburg wins $1 million

From Virginia Lottery

Someone bought a Powerball ticket for Monday night’s drawing that is now worth $1 million. The winning ticket was bought at the CVS at 1775 South Main Street in Blacksburg.

The million-dollar question now is: Who has that ticket?

The winning numbers for the March 18 Powerball drawing were 10-17-20-39-44, and the Powerball number was 16. This ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Powerball number.

This ticket was one of only five in the nation to match the first five numbers, and the only one in Virginia. No ticket matched all six numbers to win the estimated $645 million jackpot. That means the jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing grows to an estimated $687 million.

Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.

Stores that sell a $1 million winning ticket receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. The winning ticket was bought in Montgomery County, which received more than $5.3 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year. In Fiscal Year 2023, the Lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

For a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery's Giving Back page.

With all gaming, please play responsibly.