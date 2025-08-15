Projected hot weather temperatures this weekend could rise water levels downstream of Claytor Dam

ROANOKE, Va., August 15, 2025 – Appalachian Power (APCo) wants boaters, kayakers, tubers and other recreational users downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams to know water levels on the New and Roanoke rivers could rise rapidly starting on Sunday, August 17, and possibly fluctuate through the early part of next week.

The National Weather Service is forecasting high temperatures over the next week, and PJM, the independent regional transmission organization that manages the electric grid in 13 states, has notified APCo that it may need to increase power generation at its hydroelectric plants to maintain the reliability of the regional electric grid if called upon to do so.

Below Claytor Dam, water levels could increase up to two feet in a matter of minutes. Water levels below Leesville Dam could increase as much as eight feet over seven hours. Those considering recreating on the rivers should monitor AEP’s website for additional information and follow the Smith Mountain Project and Claytor Facebook pages for updates.

Located on the New River in Pulaski County, the Claytor Dam is operated by APCo. The total installed electric generating capacity of the plant is 76 megawatts. Leesville Dam, with a generating capacity of 50 megawatts, is part of the Smith Mountain Project, a 636-megawatt pumped storage hydroelectric facility on the Roanoke River.