Propst Family Establishes The R. William and Joan Propst Scholarship for Music Education

WINCHESTER — The Propst Family proudly announces the establishment of the R. William and Joan Propst Scholarship for Music Education. This endowed scholarship honors the life and legacy of the late R. William “Bill” Propst, a 1959 Shenandoah Conservatory graduate and distinguished music educator, while supporting undergraduate Music Education students.

The scholarship provides need-based financial aid to students who maintain a minimum GPA of 3.25 and demonstrate a passion for using music to enhance the lives of others. Preference is given to students concentrating in instrumental or voice performance.

A native of Shenandoah County, Virginia, Bill Propst’s love of music began early and carried him to Shenandoah Conservatory, where he graduated first in his class. A proud member of the Troubadours, a quartet inducted into the Shenandoah University Hall of Fame in 2018, Bill’s career spanned decades as a music educator and conductor. He served in the U.S. Army, led high school bands to national recognition, and directed the Loudoun Chorale for over 11 years. His dedication to music left an indelible impact on countless students and communities.

This scholarship was made possible through the generosity of Bill’s wife, Joan Propst, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage.

Ways to Give

The R. William and Joan Propst Scholarship is permanently restricted and managed as part of Shenandoah University’s endowment. Contributions are welcomed through direct gifts, properties, securities, trusts, or bequests. To make a gift or learn more, visit /www.su.edu/su-giving/.