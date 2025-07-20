Pulaski beats Bristol Sunday, 2-1

Pulaski closed out a two-game set with Bristol Sunday, beating the State Liners, 2-1.

The win followed Saturday’s loss to the State Liners, 5-2.

After an off day Monday, the River Turtles travel to Burlington on Tuesday.

Pulaski currently sets in third place in the Eastern Division of the Appalachian League, two games behind first place Burlington and a game and a half behind second place Bluefield.

Only nine days remain in this season’s Appalachian League schedule before the playoffs.