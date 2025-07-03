Pulaski beats Danville, 13-3 in eight innings
Pulaski’s River Turtles pummeled Danville Wednesday night on the road, 13-3.
The win gives Pulaski a 12-10 record in the Eastern Division of the Appalachian League – good for a tie with Bluefield. The River Tutles and Ridge Runners are only one game back from East leading Burlington.
Pulaski stays on the road tonight again in Danville before coming home to Calfee Park on Friday, July 4th to face Elizabethton.
Boxscore (Source: appyleague.com)
|
Buckner2B
|4
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.500
|1.121
|
TaylorSS
|5
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.266
|.822
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.360
|1.057
|
WisdomRF
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|.693
|
Bryant3B
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|.629
|
Torrez1B
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|.587
|
SparrerDH
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|.200
|.664
|
MalpassLF
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|.609
|
DrexlerCF
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|.194
|.534
|
Totals
|36
|13
|13
|12
|10
|6
BATTING
2BRicketts (6, Newton).
TBBryant; Buckner; Drexler 2; Malpass; Ricketts 2; Sparrer; Taylor 3; Torrez; Wisdom 2.
RBIBuckner 2 (2); Drexler (3); Ricketts 3 (27); Sparrer (7); Taylor 3 (22); Wisdom 2 (20).
2-out RBIRicketts; Wisdom; Buckner; Taylor 3.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outRicketts 3; Bryant 2; Sparrer; Taylor.
GIDPBuckner; Malpass.
Team RISP6-for-21.
Team LOB10.
BASERUNNING
SBBuckner 2 (4, 2nd base off Jung/Brewer, 3rd base off Sudderth/Brewer); Taylor (10, 2nd base off Sudderth/Brewer); Bryant (1, 2nd base off Newton/Brewer).
FIELDING
ETorrez (2, fielding).
|3.0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5.74
|2.2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|0
|10.45
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|7.50
|
Totals
|8.0
|3
|3
|3
|7
|7
|0
WP:Stephens.
Balk:Sudderth.
Pitches-strikes:Kwasny 59-35; Moss 47-24; Brooks 33-20; Jung 88-53; Sudderth 43-21; Newton 45-25; Stephens 30-15.
Groundouts-flyouts:Kwasny 5-2; Moss 0-3; Brooks 2-3; Jung 6-2; Sudderth 2-0; Newton 2-1; Stephens 1-1.
Batters faced:Kwasny 13; Moss 12; Brooks 10; Jung 20; Sudderth 10; Newton 10; Stephens 7.
Inherited runners-scored:Brooks 2-0; Sudderth 2-1; Stephens 1-0.
Umpires:HP: James Chesnut. 1B: De’Nayus Johnson.
Weather:83 degrees, Partly Cloudy.
Wind:4 mph, Calm.
First pitch:6:58 PM.
T:3:18.
Att:992.
Venue:Dan Daniel Memorial Park.
July 2, 2025