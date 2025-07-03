Pulaski beats Danville, 13-3 in eight innings

Pulaski’s River Turtles pummeled Danville Wednesday night on the road, 13-3.

The win gives Pulaski a 12-10 record in the Eastern Division of the Appalachian League – good for a tie with Bluefield. The River Tutles and Ridge Runners are only one game back from East leading Burlington.

Pulaski stays on the road tonight again in Danville before coming home to Calfee Park on Friday, July 4th to face Elizabethton.

Boxscore (Source: appyleague.com)

2B 4 3 1 2 1 0 .500 1.121 SS 5 1 3 3 1 1 .266 .822 C 5 1 1 3 0 1 .360 1.057 RF 5 1 2 2 0 0 .250 .693 3B 4 1 1 0 1 1 .241 .629 1B 4 1 1 0 1 1 .167 .587 DH 2 2 1 1 3 1 .200 .664 LF 5 1 1 0 0 1 .183 .609 CF 2 2 2 1 3 0 .194 .534 Totals 36 13 13 12 10 6

BATTING 2B Ricketts (6, Newton). TB Bryant; Buckner; Drexler 2; Malpass; Ricketts 2; Sparrer; Taylor 3; Torrez; Wisdom 2. RBI Buckner 2 (2); Drexler (3); Ricketts 3 (27); Sparrer (7); Taylor 3 (22); Wisdom 2 (20). 2-out RBI Ricketts; Wisdom; Buckner; Taylor 3. Runners left in scoring position, 2 out Ricketts 3; Bryant 2; Sparrer; Taylor. GIDP Buckner; Malpass. Team RISP 6-for-21. Team LOB 10. BASERUNNING SB Buckner 2 (4, 2nd base off Jung/Brewer, 3rd base off Sudderth/Brewer); Taylor (10, 2nd base off Sudderth/Brewer); Bryant (1, 2nd base off Newton/Brewer). FIELDING E Torrez (2, fielding).

3.0 3 3 3 1 2 0 5.74 2.2 0 0 0 4 3 0 10.45 2.1 0 0 0 2 2 0 7.50 Totals 8.0 3 3 3 7 7 0