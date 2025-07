Pulaski defeated Johnson City 3-1 Wednesday night in historic Calfee Park.

The win gives Pulaski a 19-14 record – one game behind Bluefield and Burlington who are tied atop the Eastern Division of the Appalachian League.

The River Turtles hit the road Thursday and Friday for a quick trip to Kingsport to face the Western Division leading Axmen before returning home Saturday and Sunday to host the Bristol State Liners.