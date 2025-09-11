Pulaski Council Approves Rezoning for Housing Development

By DAVID QUESENBERRY

Patriot Publishing

The Pulaski Town Council in a joint public hearing Monday night with the Town Planning Commission, voted unanimously to approve the rezoning of 176 acres for a proposed new development of single-family homes, townhomes and businesses. The tract, extending east from Memorial Drive through the remainder of the former Allison Farm property to portions of Lee Highway, was rezoned from R-1 Single-Family Residential to R-3 Multi-Family Residential and B-2 General Business.

The Town Council and Planning Commission received several comments from citizens about the proposed rezoning during the public hearing.

Ron Hall, a long-time resident of Pepper’s Ferry Road felt that not everyone in Pulaski was aware of the scope of the property to be rezoned. The advertisement for the hearing he pointed out used only one address, 3012 Lee Highway. Even though the rest of the property had no structures on it, he felt a person could draw the wrong conclusion that all 176 acres bordered Lee Highway. He felt that the advertisement could have reflected that the rezoning would have impacted many more homeowners than use of the one address might have suggested.

Hall also stated that he did not think that Pepper’s Ferry Road was ready to handle the additional volume of traffic from new homes and especially from multi-family homes. In looking at the conceptual drawings, he said that two of the access roads in the plan came into Pepper’s Ferry Road. Hall said he was opposed to rezoning for multi-family homes anywhere that would empty more traffic onto Peppers Ferry Road. He felt there were other options for access available through Memorial Drive and Lee Highway.

Kevin Hill asked if it would take a vote by Council to change the Master Plan to allow additional townhouses. He requested that if a proposal was made to place townhouses on any other part of the property, that the request be denied. Concerning the roads and shoulders of Peppers Ferry Road, Hill asked that whenever there were conversations with the Virginia Dept. of Transportation (VDOT), that the Town advocate on behalf of the citizens that the road be widened and the line-of-sight be improved. Hill also asked that the retention ponds be done in such a manner as to not detract from the neighborhood.

Patricia Miller said that there was no more room for traffic on Peppers Ferry Road. Concerning multi-family housing, Mrs. Miller asked if it would be like Washington Square, which was not needed on that side of town. She also mentioned that the project was allegedly to take one of their lots for drainage. She felt it was not right that their property should be taken and that they had been harassed over it.

Ray Miller also expressed concern about the townhouses, potential traffic problems and, the alleged taking of part of his property for drainage. He said he was told before that there would not be any townhouses and expressed concern over additional traffic. Miller said it sounded to him that there needed to be more planning done. “It just doesn’t fit the bill” he said. “It will destroy my property. I don’t think we should sacrifice for something like that.”

Mavis Jones asked if the development would have retention ponds. Town Manager Todd Day replied that the law required that retaining ponds be provided on the site. He said other than conceptual drawings, there had been no money spent on engineering, traffic studies, or environmental work for the development as yet. He told Jones that he would absolutely remain in touch with her.

Bradley Coon told Council that they purchased their home in a cul-de-sac primarily for the view but that the proposed development would result in three homes being located close to their residence. He asked Council and the Planning Commission to reconsider the first property in the fourth section of the development which he could buy if needed. Coon expressed concern over the traffic situation with the speed and “blind spots” at the intersection with Peppers Ferry Road.

There being no other speakers, the Town Council and the Planning Commission ended the public hearing. Council then went into recess to allow the Planning Commission to discuss their recommendation concerning the rezoning.

The Planning Commission then discussed the rezoning request with Vice-Chairman Anthony Schrantz presiding.

One issue of concern to the Commission was the traffic and potential road construction with improvements to Peppers Ferry.

In response to their concern, Manager Day said there had been no funds spent by SHAH or the Town for engineering or design work. “Anytime you develop a road in the Commonwealth,” he said. “It has to meet travel standards. Any road that we have that we get VDOT reimbursements from is VDOT subsidized and Peppers Ferry is one.” He said any time a road was impacted, a study had to be done. Given the number of regulatory bodies involved in the preliminary engineering and evaluation for the project, Day said the roads and other aspects would have to be looked at before anything takes place. After further discussion, the Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approving the rezoning of the development area.

Following its return from recess and hearing the Commission’s recommendation to approve the rezoning, Council voted to approve Ordinance 2025-03 rezoning the property to R-3 Multifamily and B-2 General Business. Following the vote, Councilman Brooks Dawson, noting the concerns over Peppers Ferry Road, said that attention to that issue was in place to do what is necessary and that anything to improve that road can and should be done. Councilman Joel Burchett emphasized that Council was sensitive to not having multi-unit apartments put on the site. Manager Day said there was an agreement in place with SHAH not to have apartments, but that townhouses had been in the proposal from the start. In response to a question if townhomes were proposed for other area in the site, Mayor Shannon Collins said the matter would have to come back before Council for review.

The next scheduled meeting of the Pulaski Town Council will be at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 in the Council Chambers of the Town Municipal Building at 42 First Street, N.W.