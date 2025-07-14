Pulaski County Chamber to Host 3rd Annual ‘Connections at Claytor’ at Rock House Marina

PULASKI, Va. — The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce will host its third annual Connections on Claytor event Friday, August 8, 2025 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Rock House Marina. The evening will feature casual business networking, live music, food, games, and the return of the popular B2B cornhole tournament.

Tickets are $40 per person and include two drink tickets, dinner from Dockside 2 Curbside, access to games, and live entertainment. Attendees may also enter the cornhole tournament for a $20 team fee, with the chance to win the Connections on Claytor trophy previously claimed by Pulaski County Parks and Recreation.

Designed to blend professional networking with laid back summer fun, the event aims to foster stronger connections among local professionals and entrepreneurs.

Rock House Marina, located at 3776 Rock House Road in Pulaski, offers a scenic backdrop for the event, which is open to the public. All are welcome to attend, regardless of Chamber membership.

To reserve your spot, visit www.pulaskivachamber.org and sign up under the Events tab. Early registration is encouraged as space is limited.

For more information, contact the Chamber at (540) 674-1991.