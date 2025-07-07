Pulaski County Democrats announce July, August opportunities

There will be several informal opportunities to meet Pulaski County Democrats during July and August.

Members meet monthly at a local restaurant for a purely social get together. The Next ‘No Agenda Lunch’ will be Wednesday, July 16, at 11:30 a.m. at a new restaurant, the Blue Cactus Taqueria, at 73 W. Main St. in downtown Pulaski.

The New River Valley Fair, Monday, July 28, through Saturday, Aug. 2, provides another opportunity to learn about the local Democratic Party. There is a booth in the first building on the right as you enter the main gate. New River Valley Indivisible members will also be present and the local Republicans also have a booth in that building, so it’s a good opportunity to meet everyone and pick up a lot of literature. The other building at the entrance has winning vegetable and fruit entries from local young people and art and photography displays.

The Pulaski County Democrats next formal meeting is Wednesday, Aug. 6, at 5:30 p.m. at the Charles and Ona B. Free Memorial Library, 300 Giles Ave. Please use the side door.

Another social get together is the party’s annual picnic, Saturday, Aug. 23, 4 p.m., at the Randolph Park Dublin High School Shelter. Sign up to bring a dish at https://www.perfectpotluck.com/meals.php?t=MCUU5633&v=398bb4d9a1

To be added to the mailing list and learn more about events, contact

Rebecca Scheckler at 3050hawks@gmail.com

The mailing address is: Pulaski County Virginia Democratic Committee, 40 4th Street, Pulaski, Va 24301. Chair is Suzanne Bowen. Follow the Democrats on their Facebook page,

https://www.facebook.com/pulaskivadems