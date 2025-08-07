Pulaski County Golf Takes 3rd at Woodford Classic

The Pulaski County High School golf team continued its strong start to the 2025 season with a third-place finish in the Woodford Classic, held at Wytheville Country Club. Sixteen teams competed in the event.

The Cougars posted a team score of 301, finishing just behind Marion (300) and tournament champion Blacksburg (297).

Sophomore Will Rackaway led Pulaski County with a 74, followed closely by Boone Blevins (75), Evan Singleton (76), and Cayden Mines (76). Connor Whitaker also turned in a solid round, carding an 84.

While official records aren’t available, the 301 total is believed to be the lowest team score for Pulaski County in many years.

The Cougars will open their district schedule Monday at Auburn Hills Golf Club, facing all teams from the River Ridge District.