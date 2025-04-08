Pulaski County Hosts First-Ever Saturday Track & Field Invitational – Cougars Dominate at Inaugural SWVA Cougar Invitational

By: PC Track & Field Media

For the first time in program history, the Pulaski County Middle School Track & Field Team hosted a Saturday meet—and it was a huge success. Welcoming six boys teams and five girls teams to compete, the Cougars delivered a strong performance on their home turf.

“We hope this will become a meet that others look forward to coming to,” said Coach Hodge. “This is the first time Pulaski has hosted a middle school meet on a Saturday, and I think it’s a great opportunity for the parents who can’t make weekday meets to see their athletes compete.”

“Coach Harvey, Coach Thompson, and Coach Brown are doing an excellent job!” Athletic Director Viers said, “We’re very fortunate to have them.” Coach Harvey and Coach Brown are returning from last outdoor season, and it’s Coach Thompson first time coaching. With two big wins starting the Outdoor Track & Field season, this seems to be a great combination.

Teams in attendance:

Pulaski County Middle School

Christiansburg Middle School

Dalton Intermediate School

Shawsville Middle School

George Wythe (Wytheville) Middle School

Hidden Valley

Girls Team Results:

1st Place: Pulaski County – 208 points

2nd Place: Christiansburg Middle – 147 points

3rd Place: Dalton Intermediate – 97 points

4th Place: George Wytheville – 73 points

5th Place: Shawsville Middle School – 69 points

Girls Gold Medalists:

3200m: Madeline Saia, Christiansburg 13:48.87

Shot Put: Kieja Smith, Christiansburg

Long Jump: Holli Griffin, Pulaski County 14′ 0″

4x800m Relay: George Wythe (Simmons, Brown, Owens, Bennett) 12:43.42

Swedish Medley Relay: Christiansburg (Alley, Tabor, Banfield, Willis) 2:54.51

100m Hurdles: Charlotte Daby, Dalton Intermediate 19.44

100m: Zaza Foster, Pulaski County 13.86

1600m: Nina Bucey-Card, Pulaski County 5:53.35

4x100m Relay: Pulaski County (Foster, Aikens, Burton, Griffin) 55.44

400m: Abbey Nicholson, Christiansburg 1:08.26

300m Hurdles: Bella Ozmar, George Wythe 55.76

800m: Abbey Nicholson, Christiansburg 2:41.47

200m: Nona Tabor, Christiansburg 28.85

4x400m Relay: George Wythe (Bennett, Ozmar, Simons, Williams) 5:02.23

High Jump: Aviana Thompson, Dalton Intermediate 4′ 10″

Triple Jump: Makenzie Dunbar, Shawsville 27′ 0″

Discus: Natalie Kinder Pulaski County 84′ 5″

Boys Team Results:

1st Place: Pulaski County – 184 points

2nd Place: Christiansburg Middle – 147 points

3rd Place: Dalton Intermediate – 130 points

4th Place: Shawsville Middle School – 65 points

5th Place: George Wythe (Wytheville) – 31 points

6th Place Hidden Valley – 21 points

Boys Gold Medalists:

3200m: Chandler Hill, Christiansburg 11:43.80

Shot Put: Colin Wright, Pulaski County 40′ 11″

Long Jump: Rahmeyne Jones, Pulaski County 15′ 10″

4x800m Relay: Pulaski County (Black, Richardson, McGregor, Flores) 10:59.52

Swedish Medley Relay: Christiansburg (Clabon, Pinheiro, Borkowski, Kauffman) 2:23.87

110m Hurdles: Liam Flores, Pulaski County 15.85

100m: Bhima Dearavjo 12.52

1600m: Cameron Coggins, Christiansburg 5:54.86

4x100m Relay: Pulaski County (Dearavjo, Smith, Flores, Jones) 50.45

400m: Devon Borkowski, Christiansburg 56.27

300m Hurdles: Noah Allen, Pulaski County 48.93

800m: Dante Keck, Hidden Valley 2:18.68

200m: Devon Borkowski, Christiansburg 25.69

4x400m Relay: Christiansburg (Kimbrough, Fraser, Hill, Kauffman) 4:22.25

High Jump: Noah Allen, Pulaski County 4′ 6″

Triple Jump: Landon Rennick, Shawsville 33′ 10″

Discus: Khyree Lewis, Dalton Intermediate 132′ 5″

The Swedish Medaly Relay (100 meters, 200 meters, 300 meters, and 400 meters) is gaining popularity on the track and field stage.

Pulaski County made a statement as hosts, taking home both boys and girls team titles. With enthusiastic participation and strong performances across the board, the inaugural SWVA Cougar Invitational sets the stage for a new tradition in middle school athletics.