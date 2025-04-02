Pulaski County launches first Egg-venture Scavenger Hunt at Randolph Park

Get ready for an egg-citing, family-friendly adventure this spring! Pulaski County Tourism and Parks and Recreation Departments have partnered to bring the first-ever Pulaski County Egg-venture Scavenger Hunt to Randolph Park in Dublin. This free, self-guided scavenger hunt is perfect for kids of all ages and is a fun way to explore the park while searching for hidden eggs throughout the month of April.

A total of twelve eggs have been hidden across the park and are waiting to be found. Participants will start their journey with a list of clues that will lead them to color coordinated eggs matching each clue. Search high and low, through trees and trails and eventually find the golden egg. Parents will scan the QR code on the golden egg to collect a fun prize! Clues can be accessed by scanning the QR code on the Egg-venture signs around the park or by calling the Tourism Office at 540-674-4161.

“The Egg-Venture Scavenger Hunt at Randolph Park is a fun and interactive twist on the traditional Easter egg hunt and offers families an exciting way to explore the park,” said Erika Tolbert, Pulaski County Tourism Director. “We’re thrilled to bring this new experience to Pulaski County and invite everyone to join in the adventure!”

Whether you take on the challenge in one day or spread it out over the month, the Pulaski County Egg-venture is a great way to enjoy the outdoors, solve clues, and have fun with family and friends.

For more details, visit https://www.visitpulaskiva.org/calendar. You can also learn more on our Facebook page, Visit Pulaski, VA. Let the Egg-venture begin!