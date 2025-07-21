Pulaski County Parks and Recreation deepens commitment to Cougar football pipeline

Pulaski County Parks and Recreation (PCPR) continues to lead the way in developing young athletes by strengthening its partnership with Pulaski County High School (PCHS) and launching new youth programs that build enthusiasm and skill for football at all levels.

This summer marked the third annual PCHS Cougar Football Camp, a free youth development camp hosted in collaboration between PCPR and the PCHS football program. Designed to offer high-quality instruction and mentorship in a high-energy environment, the camp has grown significantly year over year—starting with 69 participants in 2023, jumping to 139 in 2024 (a 101% increase), and reaching 175 youth athletes in 2025 (a further 26% increase from the previous year).

“The growth in this camp is a clear reflection of what happens when schools and local government agencies invest in kids together,” said Jenna Kinder, Assistant Director of Pulaski County Parks and Recreation. “We’re proud to provide a dynamic opportunity where kids can train under high school coaches and players they admire—at no cost to families.”

The camp was open to athletes of all skill levels and included focused training, teamwork- building, and leadership development. Each camper received a free camp t-shirt and wrapped up with a celebration lunch hosted by the Pulaski County High School Football booster club, the TD44 Club.

As part of the community-wide support for youth football, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office continues its generous commitment to ensuring every player has what they need to succeed. Each year, the Sheriff’s Office purchases and provides cleats—free of charge—to players who need assistance accessing quality equipment. The initiative is funded through Asset Forfeiture

Proceeds, which, under the guidance of the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS), may be used to strengthen community relationships.

“Our goal is to remove barriers—so that every child who wants to play, can,” said Sheriff Mike Worrell. “Cleats may seem small, but they’re essential. If we can help a kid step onto the field with confidence, we’re doing our part to make sure no one is left behind.”

The Sheriff’s Office submits written documentation during its annual DCJS audit to illustrate how the funds are being used to support local youth. “This program gives us a chance to show how something that once caused harm—criminal assets—can be turned into something good,” Worrell added. “It’s about turning a negative into a positive for the next generation.”

In addition to summer camp, PCPR launched its first-ever NFL Flag Football Youth League in 2025, giving kids a new way to play, learn, and stay engaged throughout the year. Players were drafted to mock NFL teams and outfitted with official NFL Flag jerseys, building a visual connection to the sport they see on TV and creating even more excitement for the upcoming fall tackle and flag seasons.

“We’re building a consistent and connected football experience year-round,” said CJ Burgis, PCPR Sports Coordinator. “From first touches in flag to high school lights on Fridays, our goal is to make football fun, developmental, and inclusive.”

PCHS Head Football Coach Cam Akers echoed that sentiment: “Programs like these aren’t just about numbers. They’re about momentum. The more opportunities we create for kids to be involved, the more we invest in their long-term growth—not just as athletes, but as teammates, leaders, and community members.”

Looking ahead, Pulaski County’s investment in youth sports continues with the construction of the Pulaski County Sportsplex, scheduled to open in 2026. This state-of-the-art facility will feature two indoor turf fields to support year-round training across multiple sports, including football.

“The more access we create to consistent, year-round training, the stronger our VHSL programs will be,” said Shay Dunnigan, Director of Pulaski County Parks and Recreation. “The Sportsplex will be a game changer—not just for athletes, but for the entire community.”

The Sportsplex project has received overwhelming support from both the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors and the Pulaski County School Board, whose shared vision for community investment continues to drive progress for youth programming county-wide.

Pulaski County Parks and Recreation remains proud to support the Cougar football pipeline and to collaborate with schools, families, and local agencies to build a strong foundation for youth sports. With consistent access to year-round programming, and community partnerships, the department continues to prioritize kids, community, and Cougar pride.