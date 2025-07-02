Pulaski County Parks and Recreation reports strong June attendance and community engagement at Evelyn Alexander Waterpark

Since opening its gates for the 2025 season on Sunday, June 8th, the Evelyn Alexander Waterpark has welcomed an impressive 17,000+ individual visits, averaging 791 visitors per day—solidifying its status as a premier summer destination in Southwest Virginia.

In addition to thrilling slides and splash zones, the Waterpark continues to enhance the guest experience with delicious local food offerings from the American Dream Food Truck and icy treats from Sunset Slush. It has also served as a hub for regional youth camps and organizations, hosting groups such as the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia, FLAG Camp, Camp Cougar, The Rock Club, Randolph Park Summer Camp, and multiple church camps.

Community partnerships have played a central role this summer. The Pulaski County Public Library Book Bus has visited twice, offering free books to children and promoting summer reading. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has made regular visits to engage with youth and hand out their ever-popular sheriff stickers—building connections and smiles alike.

Since June 8th, Pulaski County Parks and Recreation has launched and expanded several initiatives to meet growing community demand:

Adult Lap Swim on Saturday mornings to support fitness and wellness

on Saturday mornings to support fitness and wellness Installation of an additional large umbrella to provide more shaded space for general public use

to provide more shaded space for general public use Installation of an additional reservable cabana , increasing premium seating options

, increasing premium seating options Hosting of lifeguard certification classes to expand local aquatic safety personnel

to expand local aquatic safety personnel Welcomed large business organizations for employee swim outings

for employee swim outings Held a district tournament All-Star Evening Swim for youth athletes

for youth athletes Successfully hosted a public Night Swim, with another planned for July

“We’re incredibly proud of the energy, partnerships, and participation we’ve seen since opening day,” said Shay Dunnigan, Director of Parks and Recreation. “We’re committed to continuing to deliver a safe, family-friendly experience that our community can enjoy all summer long.”

For more information about hours or events, visit www.randolphpark.org or call 540.674.1513. Follow Pulaski County VA Parks and Rec on Facebook for the latest updates and special event announcements.