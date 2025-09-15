Pulaski County Parks & Recreation Announces First-Ever Doggy Paddle Palooza at Randolph Park DUBLIN — Pulaski County Parks and Recreation is thrilled to announce the first-ever Doggy Paddle Palooza at the Evelyn Alexander Waterpark in Randolph Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. This unique, end-of-season event invites dogs and their owners to enjoy an afternoon of splashes, tail wags, and waterpark fun.

The event gives pups the rare opportunity to take over the waterpark for 90 minutes of play, while their people enjoy a lighthearted community gathering. Guests can also purchase refreshing treats, including Sunset Slush for humans and special pup cups for their four-legged friends.

Event Guidelines:

Friendly dogs

Proof of rabies vaccination required at

Dogs must remain leashed when entering and exiting the

Owners are responsible for cleanup (a turf potty station will be available).

Unruly pets or owners may be asked to leave, with no refunds

“We were thrilled to welcome more than 38,000 visitors to the Evelyn Alexander Waterpark during the 2025 season,” said Jenna Kinder, Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation. “Closing out our year by inviting the community’s dogs to dive in feels like the perfect way to end on a high note. We think this will be a dog-gone good time, and we can’t wait to see tails wagging as we make a splash together.”

Pulaski County Animal Control is also partnering on the event to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for pets and patrons alike. “Our officers will be onsite to help everyone have a positive experience,” said Julie Webb, Senior ACO and Shelter Manager with Pulaski

County Animal Control. “We’ll also be sharing information about our community programs and introducing special pet tags that allow owners to upload contact information and veterinary records. This initiative helps reduce shelter visits by making it easier for lost pets to be reunited directly with their families.”

Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged. To secure a spot, visit www.recreation.pulaskicounty.org.