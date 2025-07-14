Pulaski County Parks & Recreation Announces “Sunset Splash” Evening Swim Event at Evelyn Alexander Waterpark

DUBLIN, VA – Pulaski County Parks & Recreation invites families, friends, and community members to wrap up a summer day in the best way possible—at Sunset Splash, a special after- hours swim event happening on Friday, July 25, 2025, from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Evelyn Alexander Waterpark, located at 5100 Alexander Road in Dublin.

This family-friendly evening is designed to offer a refreshing, festive atmosphere as the sun sets over Randolph Park. Guests will enjoy open swim under the evening sky, live music from DJ Scotty Scott, and on-site food trucks offering popular local eats.

Admission is just $3 per person, a reduced rate from standard daytime entry, making it an even more affordable outing for families.

The waterpark will close to daytime visitors at 6:00 PM and re-open at 7:00 PM for Sunset Splash. In response to feedback from past events, ticketing and wrist banding will begin at 6:30 PM to help reduce wait times and maximize time in the water.

During a mid-event pool break, children will have the opportunity to participate in interactive games with fun prizes—adding an extra splash of excitement to an already memorable night.

Pulaski County Parks & Recreation encourages guests of all ages to bring their swimsuits, their sunset spirit, and their best splash game to this can’t-miss summer event.

For more information, follow us on Facebook at Pulaski County, VA Parks and Rec or call 540- 674-1513.