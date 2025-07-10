Pulaski County Parks & Recreation Celebrates Rapid Growth of Youth Volleyball

2025 Pulaski County High School Youth Volleyball Camp

Pulaski County — Pulaski County Parks and Recreation is proud to announce the continued growth and success of its youth volleyball program, a key part of the county’s long-term strategy to support athlete development and strengthen the pipeline to high school sports. Since launching recreation youth volleyball in 2021, the department has seen a remarkable 165% increase in registrations, with continued expansion and innovation planned as the county looks toward the opening of the Pulaski County Sportsplex in 2026.

In just four years, the program has grown from 101 annual youth registrations in 2021 to 268 in 2024, as Pulaski County Parks and Recreation worked intentionally to expand access and create year-round opportunities for athletes to play and develop.

“We recognize the critical role we play in the early stages of athlete development,” said Jenna Kinder, Assistant Director of Pulaski County Parks and Recreation. “Our department is not only introducing youth to the sport of volleyball, but we’re actively building pathways for skill development, competitive growth, and long-term participation on Pulaski County’s VHSL

teams.”

The department’s most recent spring league in 2024 saw a record-setting 121 participants, a direct result of strategic planning to offer multiple seasonal touchpoints for youth engagement.

“Adding a spring season allowed us to double the number of playing opportunities each year, giving kids more time on the court to improve their fundamentals and love for the game,” said CJ Burgis, Sports Coordinator for Pulaski County Parks and Recreation. “It’s a simple change with a big impact—it opens the door for consistent growth and deeper athlete development.”

The department’s newest collaboration with Pulaski County High School also led to the first Youth Summer Volleyball Camp, where 28 young athletes trained under the guidance of PCHS coaches and players during an intensive two-day experience. “This partnership is more than just about growing numbers—it’s about building a culture of excellence from the ground up,” said Duane Minnick, Junior Varsity Head Coach of Pulaski County High School Volleyball. “When we invest in athletes early, we create momentum and confidence that carries through middle and high school competition.”

The growth strategy doesn’t stop here. With the anticipated opening of the Pulaski County Sportsplex in 2026, the county will add eight indoor volleyball courts, dramatically increasing capacity for off-season training, tournaments, and year-round access for local athletes.

“The Sportsplex will be a game-changer,” said Shay Dunnigan, Director at Pulaski County Parks and Recreation. “Not only will it provide more opportunities for our younger athletes to hone their skills throughout the year, but it will also elevate the overall performance of our high school teams. We’re grateful for the commitment the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors has made to this long-term vision.”

Pulaski County Parks and Recreation remains committed to providing high-quality recreational opportunities that inspire youth participation and support the broader goals of school athletic programs. As volleyball continues to surge in popularity across the region, Pulaski County is proud to be setting the standard for how local governments and school systems can collaborate to build something lasting—for both athletes and the community.

For more information on volleyball programs or the Pulaski County Sportsplex project, contact Pulaski County Parks and Recreation at (540) 994-2621.