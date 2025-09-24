Pulaski County Public Safety awarded for neurodivergent/sensory kit program

Pulaski County is proud to announce that Pulaski County Public Safety has received an award from the Virginia Association of Counties for their sensory emergency kit initiative.

“We are honored to have been one of the few programs to be selected for this prestigious award,” said Mike Garnett, assistant director of Pulaski County EMS. “We certainly want to thank the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors and our staff for continued support of our programs.”

Launched in August 2024, the sensory emergency kit initiative equips ambulances and EMS personnel with specialized tools to help reduce sensory overload during high-stress emergency situations. Each kit includes a variety of tactile, visual, and auditory items and communication tools for nonverbal patients—demonstrating a comprehensive, inclusive approach to emergency care.

The kits aid in the management of stress-inducing triggers faced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD, and other sensory-related challenges in emergency situations including loud sirens, bright lights, physical touch, and more. Recognizing these barriers was key in the creation of a more supportive, patient-centered experience during emergency calls.

Among the specialized tools included in the kit initiative are noise- cancelling headphones, fidget toys, visual communication aids, and more. The low-cost, high-impact project enhances the county’s ability to respond compassionately and effectively to patients of all ages with sensory sensitivities. The kits were developed through a combination of departmental initiative and strong community support including donated items and outreach efforts.

The initiative is already making a difference in the field with first responders reporting reduced patient anxiety and improved interaction. As one of only two localities in the New River Valley to adopt this approach, the program represents a scalable model for other counties and exemplifies the power of small, intentional changes to create meaningful community impact.

Pulaski County Public Safety received the award at the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors meeting on Sept. 23.