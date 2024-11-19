Pulaski County Public Schools Education Foundation receives gift to endow The Linda and Carl Yost Young Citizens Award

The Pulaski County Public Schools Education Foundation (PCPSEF) is pleased to announce an endowed gift from an anonymous donor to start The Linda and Carl Yost Young Citizens Award . This designated fund is being made to honor the life, service, and memory of Linda Yost, and her husband Carl. Mr. Carl Yost and his late wife, Linda, have driven school buses for Pulaski County Public Schools for more than 70 years combined. Through their attitudes and actions, they personify the character of good citizens. They give of themselves for the benefit of others.

“This generous gift is a wonderful tribute to the life and character of Linda and Carl Yost,” said Chris Stafford, Executive Director of PCPSEF. “As someone who has personally known both of them for many years, I cannot think of anyone more deserving of this lasting recognition than the Yost family.”

The Linda and Carl Yost Young Citizens Award is intended to be awarded annually to a rising senior at Pulaski County High School. The student receiving the award will be one who has demonstrated the characteristics of good citizenship by giving of themselves for the benefit of others. The endowed fund created by this gift will be managed by the Pulaski County Public Schools Education Foundation and the earnings will provide a monetary award each year to the student who is selected.

“It is our hope that this annual award will inspire young people to emulate the citizenship and values of Linda and Carl Yost,” continued Stafford. “We also believe that this gift will serve as a catalyst for promoting the Pulaski County Public Schools Education Foundation to the community and encourage other potential donors to make lasting gifts to the foundation in honor or memory of family members and friends.”