Pulaski County Public Schools Hosts Inspiring Pulaski Learning Expo (PLX 2025)

Yesterday, Pulaski County Public Schools (PCPS) held its highly anticipated Pulaski Learning Expo (PLX 2025) at Pulaski County Middle School, drawing educators from across the region for a day of innovation, collaboration, and inspiration.

The event, which ran from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM, began with an empowering keynote address by Keith Cartwright, Adverse Childhood Experiences Coordinator for the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health Services. His message on belonging and relationships set the tone for a day focused on meaningful connections, student success, and professional growth.

PLX 2025 featured five dynamic learning sessions with over 50 workshops led by experts from the Virginia Department of Education, Virginia Tech, University of Virginia, Radford University, CodeVA, Lexia, Hand2Mind, and more. Topics ranged from cutting-edge technology in the classroom—such as AI tools, Google NotebookLM, Nearpod, and interactive ViewSonic boards—to research-based literacy practices, math manipulatives, and strategies for student engagement.

Attendees praised sessions like:

“AI for Educators, by Educators” by Tyler Hunt (T.E.A.C.H.), exploring safe and practical ways to integrate AI in classrooms.

by Tyler Hunt (T.E.A.C.H.), exploring safe and practical ways to integrate AI in classrooms. “Making School a Fun Place to Be: The Power of Moments” with PCPS principals Jennifer Bolling and Becky Blevins, focusing on building school culture and joy.

with PCPS principals Jennifer Bolling and Becky Blevins, focusing on building school culture and joy. “The Reading Brain: How It Learns and Why It Matters” with Sarah Woods, highlighting the science of reading and strategies for struggling learners.

In addition to the powerful professional learning opportunities, educators enjoyed a community-driven atmosphere with meals sponsored by Hand2Mind and K12, with lunch by Sal’s Jr. of Fairlawn, VA.

“PLX 2025 was more than a professional development day—it was an opportunity to reignite our shared passion for teaching and learning,” said Dr. Tara Grant, Assistant Superintendent of Administration and Curriculum and Instruction for Pulaski County Public Schools. “The mission of PLX is to provide exemplary professional learning to our teachers and administrators to build capacity within our division to grow and create the best teaching and learning experience for our students. In the end, it’s all about our students!”

Daniela Brunner, fourth-grade teacher from Critzer Elementary School and session presenter, shared her excitement:

“Attending and presenting at the PLX Conference was an incredibly energizing and inspiring experience. The atmosphere was filled with positivity, collaboration, and a genuine passion for learning. I gained valuable insights, shared ideas with amazing educators, and walked away feeling empowered. I’m already looking forward to next year!”

Josh Fleenor, Assistant Principal at Pulaski Elementary School, added:

“It has been a privilege to attend and present at PLX for the first two years of its existence. Watching it grow from year one to year two has been exciting. It is clear that PCPS has a strong commitment to adult learning. Our leaders clearly understand that educators need the same opportunities to grow, collaborate, and be inspired that we strive to provide for our students. I attended three valuable sessions about technology and school culture that I will be able to implement as a new school leader. Being able to present at this event as well has challenged me to be more reflective on my own practice and allowed me to continue to grow professionally.”

Pulaski County Public Schools thanks the Instructional Technology Department, presenters, sponsors, and participants who contributed to making PLX 2025 an outstanding success.

Submitted by Tara Grant, Ed.D.,

Assistant Superintendent of Administration, Curriculum and Instruction,

Pulaski County Public Schools