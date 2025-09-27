Pulaski County rallies to beat Cave Spring

By TROY SARVER

Patriot Publishing

ROANOKE – For the second straight year Pulaski County found themselves behind at halftime to Cave Spring at Bogle Field, but just like last season the Cougars were able to rally over the game’s last 24 minutes.

Maddux Thompson led the PC attack with 152 rushing yards and three touchdowns as the Cougars rallied from an early 10-0 deficit to knock off the Knights, 26-13, Friday night in Roanoke in both teams’ River Ridge District opener.

It was a little deja vu for the Cougars who in last year’s regular season finale came back from a 16-13 halftime deficit to eventually top Cave 20-16.

For the first quarter and a half the Knights dominated play building a 10-0 lead, but just before halftime the momentum began to turn when the Cougars’ defense recovered a Cave Spring fumble at the Knights’ 19.

Two plays later Pulaski County cashed in the turnover when quarterback Bryant Nottingham hit receiver Sammy Carrasco on a 16-yard scoring strike to make it 10-7 with 1:44 left before the break.

Pulaski head coach Cam Akers said communication with his players in the locker room at halftime was critical in the Cougars’ comeback effort.

“At halftime there was no screaming or no yelling. We went in as a staff and asked the players what they were seeing and they gave us some great feedback,” Akers said.

Pulaski County (2-2, 1-0) started off the second half red hot with Carter Wilson returning the opening kickoff 45 yards to the Cave Spring 49. Three plays later Thompson scored his first touchdown of the contest on a 30-yd. run to give the Cougars their first lead of the night at 14-10.

After the Cougars’ defense held Cave Spring (1-4, 0-1) to a three and out on their next possession, Pulaski County continued rolling with their offense driving 38 yards in just four plays. Thompson capped the drive with a 24-yard touchdown run to extend the Cougars’ lead to 20-10.

Cave Spring scored their lone points in the second half on their next drive when placekicker Nicco Giovaninni connected on a 48-yard field goal to make it a one-score game at 20-13 with 9:28 left in the fourth.

Pulaski County would try to run the clock out on their next possession, but back-to-back holding penalties led to a Nottingham punt with just under five minutes left. The All-State punter, however, came through with a 51-yard bomb.

The Cougar defense, which had four sacks and recovered two fumbles on the night, took care of the rest holding Cave Spring without a first down on their ensuing drive.

“After being down 10-0 we did an outstanding job,” Akers said. “Our message this week was the roller coaster of emotions. We talked about the highs and lows of a game and managing them and to keep playing.”

Thompson closed out the scoring with 2:52 left as he ran over a Knights’ defender on his way to a 15-yard touchdown run to make it 26-13.

“Our line came together, and we started rushing for yards,” Thompson said. “To be able to come out and do this at my size feels really good.”

Pulaski County continues River Ridge play this Friday when they travel to Christiansburg. The Blue Demons will be coming off of their open week after losing their first four games of the season, but they were able to knock off the Cougars, 26-6, in their meeting last season, which was also in Christiansburg.

Game time will be 7 p.m.

Pulaski County 0 7 13 6 26

Christiansburg 10 0 0 3 13

CS – Babich 1 run (Giovaninni kick)

CS – Giovaninni 35 FG

PC – Carrasco 16 pass from Nottingham (Nottingham kick)

PC – Thompson 30 run (Nottingham kick)

PC – Thompson 24 run (kick failed)

CS – Giovaninni 48 FG

PC – Thompson 15 run (kick failed)

Stats Pulaski County Cave Spring

First Downs 9 9

Yards Rushing 182 138

Passes C-A-I 2-3-0 4-7-0

Yards Passing 19 29

Penalties – Yards 4-40 4-43

Fumbles – lost 0-0 4-2

Punts-average 4-47 2-37.5

RUSHING – Pulaski County, Thompson 17-152, Nottingham 8-(-4), Carrasco 7-25, Wilson 2-9, Cave Spring, Wilson 11-47, Murphy 5-32, Babich 13-60, Hollins 10-12, Cox 1-4, Chidester 1-(-17)

PASSING – Pulaski County, Nottingham 2-3-0-19, Cave Spring, Hollins 4-7-0-29

RECEIVING – Pulaski County, Carrasco 2-19, Cave Spring, Wilson 2-1, Babich 1-20, Flanary 1-8