Pulaski County Schools awarded School Security Grant

The Virginia Department of Education has awarded Pulaski County Public Schools a total of $56,160 from the 2025 School Security Equipment Grant Program authorized by the 2013 General Assembly.

Superintendent Rob Graham announced the grant award Monday evening.

The grant funds are approved for the purchase and installation of school security equipment for Critzer Elementary School.

“Congratulations, Critzer and thank you to Lincoln (Whitaker) and staff for their efforts in securing this grant,” said Graham.

Whitaker serves Pulaski County Public Schools as Director of Technology.