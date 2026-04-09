Pulaski County Sports & Entertainment Announces Inaugural Pulaski MTN-X Gravel Bike Race

Top Professional Cameron Jones to Compete

Pulaski County, Virginia (April 9, 2026) – Pulaski County Sports & Entertainment today announced the first annual Pulaski MTN-X, a premier gravel cycling event set for Saturday, September 26, 2026, in Pulaski County, Virginia. Designed for riders of all skill levels—from beginners to elite competitors—the event will feature three race distances: 30 miles, 50 miles, and 100 miles, each incorporating timed sections across a dynamic and challenging course, and a $20,000 purse divided equally between the professional men and women.

Among the professionals committed to competing in the event is Cameron Jones, one of the top gravel cyclists in the world and reigning champion of the Life Time Grand Prix and Unbound Gravel. “When I’m not traveling to races around the world, I live in the nearby town of Blacksburg. I can safely say it’s some of the best gravel riding in existence,” said Jones. “This will be a truly spectacular event, and I can’t wait to join my fellow gravel racers on this challenging MTN-X course.”

Starting and finishing in downtown Pulaski, all races will take participants through some of the most scenic and demanding terrain on the eastern seaboard, showcasing the natural beauty and rugged landscape of the New River Valley in Southwest Virginia.

“Gravel racing has become the most popular form of bike racing in North America over the last decade,” said Tim Miller, Director of Pulaski County Sports & Entertainment and Founder of Pulaski MTN-X. “Pulaski, and the New River Valley, is the perfect place to establish this country’s next great gravel event.”

Miller is no stranger to cycling event production, having learned from some of the best in the business while working on the Tour DuPont in the mid-1990s as part of the team at Medalist Sports. He went on to produce events like the CapTech Classic and the 2015 UCI Road World Championships in Richmond, Virginia. He has teamed up with veteran gravel event director, Micah Rice, who has helped develop events like SBT GRVL, Valley of the Tears, and Pikes Peak APEX, as well as Pulaski native, Scottie Weiss, former elite national champion and masters world champion on the road, who led the MTN-X course design.

The Pulaski MTN-X experience will kick off on Friday, September 25, with a full slate of pre-race activities, including an optional Shake Out Ride along the iconic New River Trail, as well as a bike demo day and vendor expo.

Following the event, participants, spectators, and the local community are invited to celebrate at the Finish Festival hosted at Great Wilderness Brewing Company. The festival will feature live music, an awards ceremony, local food vendors, and a wide selection of craft beer from one of the region’s most popular breweries.

Course maps will be released in the coming days, and registration officially opens on April 20, 2026. For more information and to receive the latest updates, visit www.PulaskiMTNX.com.

About Pulaski County Sports & Entertainment Authority

The Pulaski County Sports & Entertainment Authority was created by the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors in 2024 in order to oversee a growing list of County facilities, including historic Calfee Park, the Pulaski County Motorsports Park, and the new Pulaski County Sportsplex, and to establish Pulaski County as a premier destination for sports and entertainment events, where world-class assets, outdoor recreation and adventure, and rich culture combine to help create memorable experiences that drive economic growth.