Pulaski County to Host Second Annual Gobble & Wobble 5k

Pulaski County will host its second annual Gobble & Wobble 5K on Thanksgiving Day. Race proceeds will benefit the Pulaski County Proud Scholarships, which are awarded annually to three graduating seniors from Pulaski County High School.

The 5K race is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 28, at 8:30 a.m. at Randolph Park in Dublin. On- site registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Participants will have the unique opportunity to sample Thanksgiving-themed treats at each leg of the race, provided by local businesses. Participating vendors include Broussard’s General Store, Cookies for Breakfast, Draper’s Bakers, Fazoli’s, Food City, Johnny Ray’s, Sal’s Jr., Draper Mercantile & Trading Company, and TJ’s Place.

After completing the race, participants can vote for their favorite treat. The business receiving the most votes will be awarded the annual “Gobble & Wobble Taste of Pulaski County” title. Last year, Fazoli’s won with its popular Festive Cheesecake.

In addition to the 5K, the event will feature a costume contest, encouraging participants to dress in their best Thanksgiving-themed attire. Prizes will be awarded for the best youth, best adult, and best group costumes. Check-in at the registration table the morning of the race to enter the costume contest. Everyone is welcome to participate in the costume contest for an extra festive race experience.

Entry fees are $25 for adults, $15 for children 11 and under, and $10 for leashed dogs. Registration is free for Pulaski County students. All participants will receive a long-sleeve shirt, while canine participants will receive a bandana (while supplies last). Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers in five separate age divisions.

Early registration is encouraged. To register, visit www.pulaskicountyparksandrec.org or call 540-994-2622 for more information. This annual event is brought to you by Pulaski County Parks and Recreation in collaboration with Pulaski County Tourism and the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.