Pulaski County Volleyball Splits Night with State’s Top Team

The Pulaski County Lady Cougar Volleyball teams hosted Christiansburg High School onThursday, September 25, for an exciting evening of action at PCHS. Christiansburg came intothe matchup as the current #1 ranked team in the state of Virginia, setting the stage for toughcompetition.The Junior Varsity squad rose to the challenge, securing a straight-set victory over the BlueDemons. The Cougars battled hard to take the opening set 25–22 and then pulled away with adominant 25–16 win in set two. With the victory, the JV Lady Cougars improved their overallrecord to 8–2 on the season.JV Head Coach Duane Minnick praised his team’s effort and focus: “I’m really proud of howour girls competed against a strong program like Christiansburg. They showed composure intight moments and executed well as a team. It was a great win that continues to build ourconfidence moving forward.”

In varsity play, Pulaski County showed grit and determination against the top-ranked opponent.

Despite falling in three sets (25–11, 25–11, 25–14), several Lady Cougars turned in strong

individual performances. Krysten Keith recorded 3 kills, while Lylah Minnick tallied 1 kill, 10

assists, and 12 digs. Jagger Davis contributed 2 kills, 1 block, and 6 digs. Haley Melton added 1

kill and 3 blocks, and Maia Lawrence posted 2 kills. Ellie MacDonald turned in a versatile

performance with 1 ace, 3 kills, and 2 blocks, while Ainsley Vaughn anchored the defense with 1

ace and 12 digs. The varsity Lady Cougars overall record on the season is 3-6.

Looking ahead, the Lady Cougars face a busy week with matches at Northside on Monday

(9/29), a home match against Salem on Tuesday (9/30), and a road contest at Cave Spring on

Thursday (10/2). Fans are encouraged to come out Tuesday evening to show their Cougar Spirit as JV takes the court at 5:30 p.m. followed by varsity at 7 p.m.