Pulaski County YMCA Announces Carl E. Hanks Sr. Memorial Fund and 1st Annual Spring Gala

By DANIELLE REID

Patriot Publishing

Pulaski County YMCA is up to something new. On Saturday, April 26th they will be holding their 1st Annual YMCA of Pulaski County Spring Gala; and the proceeds will benefit the newly established Pulaski County YMCA Carl E. Hanks Memorial Fund.

Throughout the past 50 years, thousands of Pulaski residents have benefitted from the constructive, engaging and safe recreational opportunities provided through the YMCA located on Oakhurst Avenue. During these years, the Pulaski YMCA has added equipment and classes to meet the needs of its membership, reaching out to individuals of all ages, faiths, social and economic backgrounds.

During this time, the YMCA’s Mission has always been to put Christian principles into practice through programs that help build a healthy spirit, mind and body; and to teach children to be honest, respectful, caring, living by the Golden Rule.

Dave Adkins, Pulaski County YMCA’s CEO recently announced the formation of the Carl E. Hanks Sr. Memorial Fund.

“The YMCA of Pulaski County wishes to perpetually honor the memory of our past leader, Carl E. Hanks Sr. by establishing a fund to expand the availability of YMCA membership and services to all who desire to use them. We believe that such an honor is in keeping with both the spirit and examples that were set for us by Mr. Hanks,” he stated.

Adkins continued, “We want to make the Pulaski YMCA accessible to Pulaski County residents regardless of income level. Membership fees alone do not cover those benefits and programs, so we need the public’s help to accomplish that.”

The Carl E. Hanks Sr. Memorial Fund would provide for financial awards, based on the participant’s needs and/or scholarly endeavors and would be used for fully or partially paid memberships, tuition, classes and services.

For example, the Fund could be used in several ways to augment:

Free or reduced, needs based, memberhip costs for the YMCA of Pulaski County.

Free or reduced youth memberships for Pulaski County Students who achieve exemplary scholarly achievement and/or attendance standards.

Free or reduced tuition rates for those in need of childcare who cannot afford such but are income prohibited from receiving benefits from subsidy providers, i.e. Gap Parents.

Free or reduced, needs based tuitions for other approved classes or program.

That’s where the 1st Annual YMCA Spring Gala comes into play.

“All the proceeds from our 1st Annual Spring Gala will go directly to the Carl E. Hanks Sr. Memorial Fund, after expenses. Proceeds will come from the sale of the tickets, silent auction items, personal and business contributions, and sponsorships,” explained Adkins.

Although contributions for the Carl E. Hanks Sr. Memorial Fund will be ongoing, the 1st Annual YMCA Spring Gala will be the kickoff for the fund. Tickets are currently on sale.

To further honor the memory and contributions of the Hanks family, the YMCA Gymnasium will be dedicated at a future date as the Hanks Family Gymnasium.

“Carl and Faye Hanks poured heart and soul into the YMCA where Carl was the CEO for many years. His driving force and efforts built the Pulaski County YMCA into the successful organization it is today. His memory will be revered and serve to guide our future endeavors. We will remember Carl as a friend, a brother in Christ, a mentor, an innovator and a great leader. His wife, Faye, has supported our YMCA as a Board Member and an avid advocate. We are humbled to be able to recognize this family in this manner,” commented Adkins.

The 1st Annual YMCA Spring Gala will be held at Omni Place Event Center in Fairlawn from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 26th. The $65.00 ticket price includes dinner and a complimentary ticket for a glass of wine or beer and can be purchased from the Pulaski YMCA.

Details for the event are available by calling the Pulaski County YMCA at 540-980-3671 or visiting the YMCA Facebook page or website: pulaskiymca.org.