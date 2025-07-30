Pulaski ends season Wednesday night with 9-8 win over Bluefield

The Pulaski River Turtles on Wednesday closed out their 2025 Appalachian League season with a 9-8 win over Bluefield in Calfee Park.

Jonathan Vazquez singled on a ground ball to right to knock in Ty Wisdom with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth. Ryder Wagenknecht came on in relief for the River Turtles and struck out the side in the top of the ninth to preserve the win for Pulaski.

The win gave Pulaski a 23-22 record to complete the season – good enough to finish in third place in the Appy Eastern Division behind second place Bluefield (25-22) and first place Burlington (29-17).

Now Bluefield moves on to face Burlington in Thursday night’s playoff game with the winner moving on to the championship game Friday night against either Kingsport (31-15) or Greeneville (25-19) from the Western Division.