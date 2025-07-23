Pulaski falls to Burlington in the tie-breaker

Pulaski and Burlington ended their game Tuesday in a 1-1 tie, however the division-leading Sock Puppets prevailed in the tie-breaker to take the win.

The two teams go at it again tonight in Burlington.

The loss drops Pulaski to three games behind Burlington in the Eastern Division.

After tonight’s game there is one week left in the regular season of the Appalachian League.

The River Turtles remain on the road until next Tuesday when they return home to face Bluefield in the final two home games of the season.