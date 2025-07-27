Pulaski loses to Bluefield; return home for final two games of season Tuesday and Wednesday

Bluefield beat Pulaski 8-4 Sunday in an Eastern Division showdown.

The loss drops the River Turtles to 22-21 on the season. Bluefield improves to 24-21.

The Appalachian League’s teams are all off Monday before the final days of the regular season.

Tuesday and Wednesday, Pulaski hosts the Ridge Runners for the final two games of the season for the River Turtles.

The River Turtles sit in third place in the Eastern Division, 5.5 games out of first place.