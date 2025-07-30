Pulaski loses to Bluefield; River Turtles eliminated from playoffs

Bluefield beat Pulaski on Tuesday night, 6-3. With the win, the Ridge Runners eliminate the River Turtles from the Appalachian League playoffs.

Bluefield will now face Burlington in a one-game playoff on Thursday night to decide the Eastern Division Championship. The winner will also face either Greeneville or Kingsport on Friday for the Appalachian League crown.

As for the River Turtles (22-22), they will host Bluefield Wednesday night to close out their 2025 season.