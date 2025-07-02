Pulaski to be site of new bealls store with opening in September

By MIKE WILLIAMS

Patriot Publishing

By the end of September, Pulaski will be home to a new bealls store.

Bealls, Inc. officials confirmed Tuesday that it will open a new store in Pulaski at 1152 East Main Street in the former Mefcor Outdoors location in Pulaski Plaza – the strip shopping center where Food Lion is located.

According to company spokesperson Suzanne Santangelo, bealls stores feature an extensive selection of name brand fashion apparel, footwear, and accessories for the family in special apparel sizes including women’s plus, petites, juniors’ plus, men’s big & tall and wide-width shoes. For the home decorator and designer, bealls offers high-quality home merchandise, housewares, and gifts from around the world. New merchandise arrives weekly, offering guests greater selection.

Shannon Ainsley, Economic Development Director for the Town of Pulaski issued a statement on the bealls news.

“We are excited to welcome Bealls to the Town of Pulaski and appreciate their investment in our community. A recent retail leakage study identified significant demand for products such as shoes and family clothing. With limited local options, many residents have had to shop in other communities to meet these needs. Bealls’ arrival is a strong step toward meeting this demand and helps strengthen our local retail landscape. Restaurants and entertainment venues were also among the most requested in community surveys, and we continue working to attract more dining and leisure options. We look forward to Bealls’ grand opening this September and are proud to see the continued momentum in Pulaski’s growth.”

Santangelo noted that in April 2025, Bealls Inc. marked its 110-year anniversary. In the coming months, the company plans to open 13 new stores in Florida, Kentucky, Indiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Headquartered in Bradenton, Florida since 1915, Bealls Inc. is a privately held company that has been owned and operated by the founding family for 110 years. The company operates more than 660 off-price retail stores in 22 states under the names bealls, Bealls Florida, and Home Centric, and online at bealls.com and beallsflorida.com.

Santangelo said the company will be hiring 16 – 18 supervisory and associate positions.

The closest bealls store currently is in Wytheville in Wytheville Commons Shopping Center where Walmart is located.