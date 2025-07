After taking the final game Friday night against Danville, 5-4 the Pulaski River Turtles headed for a two-game set at Bluefield.

Saturday night, the Ridge Runners and River Turtles played to a 7-7 tie at the end of nine innings.

In the tie-breaker, Bluefield took the win.

The two teams play again Sunday at 5:30 in Bluefield.