Pulaski wins tie-breaker over Elizabethton

Pulaski and Elizabethton fought to a 3-3 tie at the end of Sunday’s seven inning game, with Pulaski winning the tie-breaker.

The win gave the River Turtles their third straight win to close out the week.

Pulaski currently sits in third place in the Eastern Division of the Appalachian League – a game and a half behind division-leading Bluefield and a half-game behind second place Burlington.

Pulaski returns to historic Calfee Park on Tuesday to host Johnson City after a league-wide off day Monday.