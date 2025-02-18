Radford Army Ammunition Plant to hold virtual community meeting Feb. 26

Radford Army Ammunition Plant, Radford, Virginia (Feb. 18, 2025) — The Radford Army Ammunition Plant (RFAAP) will hold the next Commander’s Community Meeting virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 5:30-6:30 p.m. ET. The virtual event will take place on Facebook Live accessible on the Radford Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RadfordAAP.

The public is encouraged to ask questions during the virtual live event. To send questions in advance of the community meeting email them to usarmy.ria.jmc.mbx.amsjm-pa@army.mil

To best accommodate childcare and timing requests for audience attendance, the meeting will be held virtually. Additionally, in the last year, attendance at the community meetings, previously held at the Christiansburg Library, outgrew the available seating at the venue.

These meetings are open to the public and are an opportunity to learn about RFAAP modernization and environmental projects. Our commitment to responding to your questions extends beyond the community meeting. You can reach out to ask questions or conduct research on your own through several resources, including:

Thank you for your support, and updates will continue to be shared on the Radford Army Ammunition Plant Facebook page.