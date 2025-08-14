Radford City Council Honors Coach Norman Lineburg, others

By DAVID QUESENBERRY

Patriot Publishing

The Radford City Council at its Monday night meeting honored the memory of one of the City’s most beloved citizens, the late Coach Norman Lineburg.

The unanimously approved resolution honoring Coach Lineburg was read by Mayor David Horton and highlighted the enormous impact of the coach’s life upon the City.

Lineburg was head football coach and track coach at Radford High School for 38 years from 1970 to 2007.

During his phenomenal tenure, the Bobcats won two state football championships and three state championships in track and field. He was honored as one of the winningest coaches in the history of the Virginia High School League and was inducted into the Virginia High School League Hall of Fame in 1997.

Lineburg was praised for his positive impact on players, teachers, families, staff and community members during his long tenure in the Radford City Public Schools.

As part of the resolution, the first home football Friday of the 2025 Radford Bobcats season on August 29, was designated as “Coach Norman Lineburg Day.”

Council also approved a resolution, read by Councilwoman Jessi Foster, honoring the memory of Josh Green who worked at McHarg Elementary School for 37 years. Green, a beloved figure at the school, was known for his kindness and respect to both students and teachers as well as his unwavering dedication and positive attitude to all who met him.

He was a familiar figure to many students and persons in the community who were influenced by his presence, kindness, and service.

In honor of Green’s memory, the Council decreed that the first day of school, August 13, 2025 would be known as “Mr. Green Day.”

Council next approved a proclamation honoring Mrs. Jenni Webb for her 15 years of service to the City. Webb joined the staff in 2010 as a part-time employee in the Registrar’s Office, the Finance Office, and as an Office Assistant to the City Manager. She was appointed full-time in 2013 as the City’s Public Information Coordinator to which was added the duties of Clerk of Council in 2016. In 2021, she was promoted to Director of Communications while continuing her duties as Clerk of Council.

Two employees of the Radford City Police Department were honored by Council for their contributions to the City. Mrs. Abigail Gravely, a communications officer in the department was recognized for receiving a scholarship and stipend for dispatcher training. Captain Mike Mansdoerfer was recognized for his success in grant writing which has brought over $500 thousand in grant funds, which required no local matching funds.

Council was provided an update by Melissa Skelton and Patricia Smith, co-chairpersons, on the upcoming Radford Community Fest. The festival is scheduled for Saturday, August 23, 2025 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on East Main Street.

In other action, Council approved two resolutions allowing the City to participate in the settlement of suits related to the opioid epidemic.

The first authorized the city to participate in the settlement with the Sackler Family, owners of Purdue Pharma. The proposed settlement as negotiated, requires the Sackler Family to pay a total of $6.5 billion to resolve all nationwide opioid-related claims and resolve the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy. The second suit authorized the City to participate in negotiated settlements with eight opioid manufacturers who agreed to pay $750 million for all national opioid related claims.

The City’s participation in these suits is governed under the Virginia Opioid Abatement Fund and Settlement Allocation Memorandum of Understanding, which specifies the allocation of funds to the various Virginia municipalities, including the City of Radford who were parties to the suits.

Approval of both of these resolutions will allow the City to have a part in the conclusion of both suits and to recover its share of funds from the settlement as determined under the Memorandum of Understanding.

Council approved a resolution setting the allocation for personal property tax relief in the city for the 2025 tax year. Under the resolution, the personal property tax for qualified personal use vehicles valued at $1,000 or less would be eliminated. Vehicles valued from $1,001 to $20,001 would receive 33 percent tax relief on the first $20,000 of value. Vehicles not classified as “qualifying” would not be eligible for relief.

Council also approved an agreement with the Division of Motor Vehicles to maintain a license agency within the City.

Council appointed Melissa Skelton as Interim Clerk of Council and appointed Mayor David Horton and City Manager Todd Meredith to the NRV Passenger Rail Station Authority.

In other action, Council approved three appropriation ordinances to account for grant funds received by the Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office.

The Police Department received $10,000 from the HEAT (Help Eliminate Auto Theft) program to provide for maintenance subscriptions for the City’s flock cameras. In addition, the Department received a grant of $150,000 from the Virginia Dept. of Emergency Management for the purchase of new dispatching equipment and funds for the retention and recruitment of dispatchers.

The Sheriff’s Office received $2,500 from the Attorney General’s Office for the Kids Summer Camp/Virginia Rules Camp.

All three of these grants required no local matching funds.

After a brief discussion, Council decided to hold a planning retreat on Tuesday, September 2, 2025 at 6:00 pm at City Hall.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Radford City Council will be a work session with the School Board at 6:00 pm on September 8, 2025. The work session will be followed by Council’s regular meeting at 7:00 p.m. Both meetings will be in the Council Chambers of the Radford City Hall at 10 Robertson Street.