Radford City Council meets with school board passes resolutions

By WILLIAM PAINE

Patriot Publishing

The Radford City Council held a work session with the Radford City Public School board in advance of Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting. The work session, which some felt would be contentious due to financing issues, was instead very congenial with the evening’s emphasis placed on recognizing achievements of Radford’s student athletes.

Radford school Superintendent Adam Joyce told council that the city’s required contribution to the school system (LCI) is one of the lowest in the state and that this rate should remain relatively constant. Joyce went on to list facility enhancements including a new HVAC system for the High/Intermediate School gymnasium, as well as upgrades to the auditorium and the newly resurfaced track, which includes 7 layers of polyurethane.

Joyce also mentioned that all Radford City schools are fully accredited and that the newly adopted four block schedule is receiving “good feedback” from most students and teachers.

When asked about potential concerns, Joyce said that “what really worries me” is the HVAC systems at the high school and intermediate schools, which would both need replacement in the near future.

On Mayor David Horton’s suggestion, both governing bodies will meet again in January to discuss the most urgent capital improvement needs of the school system, as well as potential costs associated with them.

“We’ve really broken down the city budget so much to try to find where there’s any kind of savings, efficiencies, things like that and we would ask you all to continue doing that in the school system as well,” said Horton. “Because this is, it’s a challenging time for us to remain independent and for us to be able to figure out all the money coming and going.”

Following this discussion, each city council member read a resolution honoring student athletes in Radford City Schools.

At the conclusion of work session, the Radford City Council meeting opened with citizen comments.

Steve Fry and Fred Singer asked council why billing on home solar systems changed from an annual to a monthly basis.

“Radford changed the policy that no longer allows us to bank surplus energy production to our winter months,” said Singer. “The billing process changed with no notification,” added Fry.

“The root issue with solar power is that it constitutes a use of the electrical grid in the city of Radford,” said Todd Meredith, Radford’s newly appointed City Manager. “The city estimates that, really, each customer should be paying about $25 a month for maintenance of that grid use. Even when it’s sold to people that are using solar. We’re working on a policy that will promote solar and ensure the fiscal stability of the electric utility fund.”

Nancy Brossoie asked that the dog park not be moved from its traditional location at Bisset Park.

Christy Straight of the New River Valley Regional Commission spoke to council about the newly updated Hazard Mitigation Plan. According to Straight, flooding, wildfires and severe winter weather present the biggest emergency hazards to Radford. Town Council voted to adopt the plan which makes the city eligible for FEMA mitigation funding.

The City Council unanimously passed a resolution celebrating the 10th anniversary of Super Game Station located on East Main Street.

“This city has been very welcoming since day one,” said John Yamine of Super Game Station. “It’s given me the best career I could ever ask for.”

The city council voted unanimously to pass a resolution giving a $1,000 monthly stipend to the Building Officer and the City Clerk/Community Development Director/Transit Coordinator through December of 2025. Due to staff reductions, the Building Officer will now act as Manager for City Facilities and the City Clerk/Community Development Director/Transit Coordinator will now take charge of the city’s FOIA requests.

“We have reduced staff over the last six months before I came here and with the reduction of staff, they’ve taken on additional job roles,” said Meredith of the two city employees receiving the stipends. “It stays budget neutral, so we’re spending less on the stipend than we were on the positions.”

Scott Gardner of the Radford Heritage Foundation, which manages the Glencoe Mansion and the surrounding grounds, gave his annual report to council. Gardner noted that the Glencoe Mansion celebrated its 150th anniversary this year and that the original 500-acre estate is now entirely within Radford City’s boundaries.

“We’re telling the story of everyone who has played a role in the history of Radford and the region,” said Gardner. “And as part of our celebration that we had in March, we created an exhibit demonstrating 150 years of that history and those images are still on display.”

Gardner said that with the help of council representative Jesse Foster, the American Legion agreed to allow the Glencoe Mansion: Museum and Gallery to store a collection of documents and photos dating back more than 100 years.

Gardner added that last year’s Mary Draper Ingles Festival brought in 2000 visitors to Radford with over 700 of those attendees visiting the Glencoe Mansion.

The Radford Heritage Foundation receives funds from the city of Radford as well as through membership fees and grants, the most significant of those being the recently acquired Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant worth $225,000.

“As Jesse (Foster) always points out, that grant requires no match,” said Gardner. “We were among 33 applicants. This grant is going to allow us to work toward further restoration of the building and it will help us with our accessibility.”

Council unanimously passed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Heritage Foundation, which will provide $17,000 to the organization. This money is used to maintain the museum, the Mary Draper Ingles Cultural Heritage site and the New River Train Observatory. In exchange the Heritage Foundation provides stewardship to the city’s historical centerpiece.

“Our office is here to connect the community to the university and the university to the community,” said Angela Joyner, Radford University’s Vice President for Economic Development and Corporate Education, as she gave her report to council.

Joyner went on to elaborate on several services the school offers the community including access to RU’s planetarium, which hosted more than 1,000 local students and Camp Invention, which offers activities related to STEM studies.

Joyner emphasized the newly launched Hub at Radford, which offers programs and support for small businesses, as well as providing coworking spaces and meeting places for entrepreneurs.

Joyner also mentioned the idea of RU collaborating with the city to build an amphitheater to host theatrical presentations. Both councilor Kelly Artrip and councilor Jesse Foster expressed enthusiasm for the amphitheater.

Joyner finished by praising the recent Radford Community Fest, which was co-sponsored by RU. The event proved to be a success and at meeting’s end, each city councilor had something positive to say about the event.

The Radford City Council passed three proclamations. The first was to designate Constitution Week from Sept. 17 to Sept. 23, which asks citizens to reaffirm the liberties bestowed by that document. The council then passed the United States Patriot Day resolution which occurs on Sept. 11 to honor those killed in the 2001 terrorist attack. The council also passed the Tribute to Heroes proclamation, which honors first responders, veterans, health care professionals and volunteers who have demonstrated extraordinary compassion and resilience. The members of the Radford Noon Rotary with the Radford Heritage Foundation display the “Tribute to Heroes” flags at the Glencoe Mansion lawn from Memorial Day till Sept. 11. The Radford Noon Rotary will be hosting a closing ceremony at the Glencoe Mansion at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2025.

Lastly, City Council appointed Erin Brosius as the New River Valley Community Services representative for the Radford City Department of Social Services Board of Directors.