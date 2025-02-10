Radford City Police pursuit ends in arrest

On February 10, 2025, at 9:19 a.m., the Radford City Police Department located a stolen vehicle in the 1200 Block of Rock Road East.

When officers contacted the offender, the vehicle sped away and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The pursuit continued for approximately 6 miles and 2 successful Stop Sticks deployments were utilized before bringing the pursuit to a resolve.

Joey Lyn Phipps of Bluefield, Virginia, age 43, was taken into custody for Felony Eluding, Possession of Stolen Goods, and served outstanding warrants for Probation Violations for Possession of Schedule II Drugs, Burglary, and Possession of a Weapon after Being Declared a Felon.

Phipps is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.