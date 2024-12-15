Radford University celebrates 2024 Winter Commencement

RADFORD – Radford University celebrated the achievements of 562 students during its 2024 Winter Commencement ceremonies, held on Dec. 13 and 14 in Bondurant Auditorium. Graduates were recognized across three key events: a graduate commencement and hooding ceremony on Friday evening and two undergraduate ceremonies on Saturday.

The undergraduate events were divided by college, with morning recognition for graduates from the Artis College of Science and Technology, the College of Humanities and Behavioral Studies and the Davis College of Business and Economics. The afternoon ceremony honored students from the College of Education and Human Development, the College of Visual and Performing Arts, the School of Nursing and the Waldron College of Health and Human Services.

Radford’s winter graduates represented a diverse group, with nearly 500 students hailing from Virginia and others coming from nine states, including North Carolina, Maryland and Ohio. The class also included international graduates from countries such as India, Canada, Egypt and Zambia. Notably, 91 members of the Class of 2024, about 16%, were the first in their families to earn a college degree.

Keynote speaker Nicole Gwanzura ’12, MBA ’13, shared a powerful message on resilience and embracing challenges. As CEO of Education Advancement Consulting LLC, Gwanzura has dedicated her career to helping students and professionals build meaningful lives and careers. Her speech encouraged graduates to focus on their unique strengths and operate within their “zone of genius” as they embark on their next endeavors.