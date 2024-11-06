Radford University launches Tartan Transfer program, expanding opportunities for Virginia community college students

RADFORD – Radford University is excited to announce the launch of the Tartan Transfer program, a new initiative designed to streamline the transfer process for students from eight Virginia Community College System (VCCS) schools.

This program will create an accessible pathway for community college students seeking to continue their education and earn a bachelor’s degree at Radford. The university is the only four-year public institution in the commonwealth that’s partnered with so many community colleges to provide a seamless transfer experience.

The Tartan Transfer program is a strategic collaboration among Radford University and Mountain Empire Community College, Mountain Gateway Community College, New River Community College, Patrick & Henry Community College, Southwest Virginia Community College, Virginia Highlands Community College, Virginia Western Community College and Wytheville Community College. Through this partnership, students will benefit from a range of features aimed at making higher education easier to navigate and more affordable and career-focused.

“Tartan Transfer is another demonstration that Radford University and Virginia’s Community Colleges are committed to creating accessible and affordable degree pathways for Virginians, and to building bridges across the commonwealth,” said Radford University President Bret Danilowicz. “We are proud of how this partnership formalizes a seamless transfer process and adds even greater value through dedicated academic advising and access to Radford’s unique student life opportunities. I sincerely appreciate the presidents of each of our partner community colleges for their support of the Tartan Transfer program and for their roles in helping to improve degree attainment and economic success in communities throughout western Virginia.”

Key Benefits of the Tartan Transfer program

Affordability: VCCS partners in the Tartan Transfer program offer tuition-free associate degrees for qualified students. Additionally, eligible students will be able to take advantage of the Radford Tuition Promise, ensuring further affordability.

Maximized transfer credits: Radford University will work closely with VCCS institutions to align course curricula, ensuring the maximum number of credits are transferred towards a bachelor’s degree.

Personalized advising: Each Tartan Transfer student will be assigned a dedicated advisor from Radford University upon their declaration of intent to transfer, providing personalized support throughout their educational journey.

Early campus integration and events: Students in the Tartan Transfer program will gain early access to special events and activities on Radford’s campus, allowing them to become part of the Highlander community even before they officially transfer.

Career preparation: Through the Tartan Transfer program, students will also have access to specialized internships and co-curricular experiences, providing a strong foundation for career success.

“The Tartan Transfer program marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing our students with new opportunities for academic and personal growth,” said Peter Anderson, vice president for Instruction and Student Services at New River Community College. “By partnering with Radford University, we are opening doors to a wealth of resources, expertise and programs that will enrich our educational offerings and support our students in achieving their highest potential. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will benefit not only our students but also the broader academic community. Together, we are fostering a brighter future for all.”

“This landmark agreement with Radford University represents a powerful commitment to student success and educational access in Virginia,” said VCCS Chancellor David Dore. “By creating a clear, unobstructed pathway for transfer, we’re removing barriers and infusing our students with the confidence they need to achieve their academic goals.”

Radford University’s Tartan Transfer program underscores the university’s mission to enhance access to education across Virginia while prioritizing student affordability and success. By aligning resources with VCCS institutions, Radford is paving the way for a more inclusive and streamlined higher education experience.

For more information about the Tartan Transfer program, please visit www.radford.edu/tartan-transfer to learn how to participate.