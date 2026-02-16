Ralph D. Newman

*DNR*PULASKI*

Ralph Dean Newman, 88, died on February 14, 2026. He was the son of Roby and Goldie Newman, who preceded him in death.

Dean was born and raised in Pulaski, Virginia. He attended Pulaski High School, where he lettered in three sports over multiple years and served as captain of the basketball team.

After graduating from Emory & Henry College, Dean became a teacher in Pulaski, teaching fourth and fifth grades in a combined classroom. He then spent three years in Wythe County, Virginia, coaching three sports while teaching five classes.

Dean later moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, where he entered the insurance industry and worked in various roles for eleven years. While there, he met and married the love of his life, Judy. Their first child, Paige, was born in Charlotte.

Dean and his family then moved to Tennessee, where he worked in the purchasing department for Ball Corporation. During this time, their second child, Bryan, was born. The best part of Dean’s life was marrying Judy and raising Paige and Bryan. Family was always the most important part of his life.

After a brief stay in Northern Virginia, the family settled in Harrisonburg, Virginia, where Dean lived for the remainder of his life.

Dean spent the next forty years in the heating and grilling industry, working his way up from general manager to owner and operator of Newman Sales. He traveled extensively throughout most states east of the Mississippi River, recruiting and training distributors and retailers. Along the way, he obtained several design patents and helped multiple manufacturers improve their products.

Dean designed what became the second best-selling ceramic grill on the market, a design that was later copied by several other manufacturers.

Dean believed in sharing what he knew whether that meant helping others grow in their careers through product development or passing along his renowned recipes for pork barbecue and beef jerky. He also believed strongly in giving back whenever possible. In recognition of his spirit and continued support, he received one of Emory & Henry University’s highest alumni awards.

After retiring from R.R. Donnelley, Judy joined Dean as a manufacturer’s representative with Newman Sales, working primarily in the Mid-Atlantic states. Annual industry trade shows took them to many parts of the United States and even to Europe, allowing them to travel widely together.

He and his wife often spoke of having a perfect life.

A visitation will be held at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg on Friday, February 20, 2026, from 5 to 7 PM. A private burial will be held the following day.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy House or to the Food Pantry at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

