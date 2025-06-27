Ralph Lee Matney, Jr., 83, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2025, in Powhatan, Virginia. Born on March 31, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan, Ralph lived a life defined by devotion to his faith, family, and community.

He was the beloved husband of the late Wanda Matney and the cherished son of the late Ralph and Anne Matney. Ralph is lovingly remembered by his daughters, Robyn Caudle and husband Steve, and Rebecca Starnes and husband David. His legacy continues through his granddaughters—Rachel, Mallory, and Morgan—and great-grandchildren Briauna and Bentlee. He is also survived by his sister Shirley, brother Raymond and wife Nancy, as well as many nieces and nephews. Special appreciation is extended to two dear friends in Florida, Mary Riznyk and Angel Acevedo.

A man of deep faith, Ralph was a devoted churchgoer with a strong belief in Jesus Christ. His love for music led him to sing at churches throughout the area alongside his close friend Sandy—a ministry that brought joy to many and reflected his commitment to sharing his faith through song.

Ralph had a lifelong passion for travel, both professionally and personally. He found joy in exploring new places and connecting with others along the way. His travels were as much about spiritual enrichment as they were about discovery.

Dedicated to service, Ralph was a proud member of the Free Masons and the American Legion. He volunteered countless hours to these organizations and his church community, leaving a lasting impression through his generosity and kindness.

A Memorial Service will be held on July 6, 2025, at Rural Retreat United Methodist Church, 503 Church St., Rural Retreat, VA. Visitation will be from 2:00–3:00 PM with the service to follow. A private family graveside service will also be held.

May his memory bring comfort to those who knew him.