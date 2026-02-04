Randall Keith Fagg, 75, was called home on January 27, 2026, in Roanoke, Virginia. Born on March 27, 1950, in Pulaski, Virginia, Randall lived an audacious life filled with daring and adventure.

His career was dedicated to transportation and infrastructure, working as a surveyor for many years for VDOT, Lloyd Mathews and Branch Construction, and later as a highway inspector for Jacobs.

Randall was an avid outdoorsman, an animal lover, and a true friend. His storytelling was legendary, with tales that danced so well between fact and fiction, we may never know the truth. Known for his quick wit and humor, Randall impacted countless lives and leaves behind a legacy of infectious generosity and spirit that will live forever in the stories we share.

Randall was a proud and devoted father and fiercely loyal to those he loved. He will be missed by his daughter Nicole Whitlow and son-in-law Keith Whitlow; grandchildren: Kristin Wood, Justin Wood, Megan Vinciguerra and husband Thomas Vinciguerra, and Teagan Wood. He also leaves behind his beloved sister Janis Carter; brother Duane Fagg; special nephew Carl Carter; and nephew Christian Berger. Randall also shared many years with his longtime companion Sandra Branch and her family.

He was preceded in death by his mother Ethelene McGee Fagg; father Kelly Fagg; special niece Kelli Carter; and many dear friends.

Some of Randall’s best friends were also his dog friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pulaski County or Patrick Springs Animal Shelter.

A celebration of life is planned, with details to come.