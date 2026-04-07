July 2, 1946

April 7, 2026

Rebecca “Becky” Ann Hedrick, 79, of Dublin, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. She was the birth daughter of James Willard Arrington and Edith Alton Arrington. After her mother, Edith, passed away when she was very young, she was raised in West Virginia by her mother’s parents, John Albert Arrington and Indie Annie Arrington, who adopted her as their own. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Elbert Vadis Hedrick. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Arrington, and her sister, Jean Hartless.

Becky Hedrick led a life dedicated to learning and knowledge. She loved literature, history, art, music, and nature. As an educator, she encouraged others to be curious about the world around them, and to develop their own sense of purpose in it. Becky loved children and was a dedicated employee of Pulaski County schools for over 23 years.

Becky is survived by her children and their spouses, Todd Hedrick (Beth Ann), and Kristen Corboy (Brian). She was a proud grandmother to Sarah Rebecca Corboy, Aaron Farmer, Landon Farmer. She is also survived by her brother, James Price Arrington, and her many special nieces and nephews. Her niece, Karen Lewis, was a comfort to her during difficult times. She was also loved by many other relatives, friends, neighbors and students.

The family would like to especially thank Radford Health and Rehab Center and Medi Hospice for their care.

Graveside services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery or to Pearisburg Public Library.

The Hedrick family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhomecom.