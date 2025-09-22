Rev. Donald Clinton Crowder
Rev. Donald Clinton Crowder, age 82 of Crockett passed away Saturday, September 20, 2025 at the Wytheville Community Hospital. Born December 5, 1942 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Elmer & Bessie Sheppard Crowder. He was also preceded in death by his wife Mary Etta Sayers Crowder; great grandson Austin Wingo; brothers David and Ray Crowder; sisters Mary Jane Rhodes and baby sister Shirley Crowder.
Donald is survived by his
Daughters – Linda Crockett – Floyd, Donna (Michael) Gallimore – Crockett, Betty (Tim) Cook – Pulaski
Grandchildren – Stacey (Austin) Nunn, Donald Nunn, Joshua (Brittany) Isom Cook, Brandy (Gary) Smith, Tashia Bowman, Jessica (Willie) Roseberry, Julie (Johnathan) Hudson, Timothy Cook, Jonathan Gallimore, Contessa Gallimore (Scott Fortune)
25 Great Grandchildren
Sister – Mildred McPeak – Snowville
Special Nieces – Tammy (Phil) Reeder and Brenda Jones
Nephews – David Crowder and Joey Crowder
Special Dog – Jamie Lee
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Friday, September 26, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastors Mary Morris and Roger Crigger officiating. Interment will follow at the Thornspring U.M.C. Cemetery, Pulaski County.
The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday at the Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Gallimore, Donald Nunn, Timothy Cook, Tim Cook, Joshua Isom Cook, Tony Morris and Wayne Edwards
