Rev. Donald Clinton Crowder, age 82 of Crockett passed away Saturday, September 20, 2025 at the Wytheville Community Hospital. Born December 5, 1942 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Elmer & Bessie Sheppard Crowder. He was also preceded in death by his wife Mary Etta Sayers Crowder; great grandson Austin Wingo; brothers David and Ray Crowder; sisters Mary Jane Rhodes and baby sister Shirley Crowder.

Donald is survived by his

Daughters – Linda Crockett – Floyd, Donna (Michael) Gallimore – Crockett, Betty (Tim) Cook – Pulaski

Grandchildren – Stacey (Austin) Nunn, Donald Nunn, Joshua (Brittany) Isom Cook, Brandy (Gary) Smith, Tashia Bowman, Jessica (Willie) Roseberry, Julie (Johnathan) Hudson, Timothy Cook, Jonathan Gallimore, Contessa Gallimore (Scott Fortune)

25 Great Grandchildren

Sister – Mildred McPeak – Snowville

Special Nieces – Tammy (Phil) Reeder and Brenda Jones

Nephews – David Crowder and Joey Crowder

Special Dog – Jamie Lee

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Friday, September 26, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastors Mary Morris and Roger Crigger officiating. Interment will follow at the Thornspring U.M.C. Cemetery, Pulaski County.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday at the Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Jonathan Gallimore, Donald Nunn, Timothy Cook, Tim Cook, Joshua Isom Cook, Tony Morris and Wayne Edwards

To sign Donald’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.