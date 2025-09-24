Rev. Jo Ellen Hetherington, 75, of Dublin, VA, went home to be with the Lord she faithfully served on Wednesday, September 17, 2025 at Highland Ridge Rehab Center. She was born March 9, 1950 in Bland, VA, the daughter of the late Joe Byrnes Hetherington and Mary Gillespie Hetherington Vest.

Jo Ellen was a caring, honest person who was good to people. She overcame many physical obstacles throughout her life with dignity and grace. She was mannerly and would send cards and write letters for all occasions for her friends and family.

She loved birds, especially hummingbirds and cardinals. She loved to travel and looked forward to her beach trips with her friends each year.

She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Radford University and worked in Washington, DC as a Legislative Assistant for the City Subcommittee for Handicapped People.

She was later called into ministry and served in the United Methodist Church for many years.

Jo Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Byrnes Hetherington and Mary Emily Gillispie Hetherington Vest, her step-father, James (“Jack”) Vest and her step-sisters, Judy Feagans, Barbara Johnson and Dorothy Vest.

Left to cherish her memory are her brother & sister-in-law, John & Donna Hetherington; her sister, Vicki Hetherington; her niece, Shawna Hetherington and her nephew, Chad Hetherington; her special friend, she considered the “daughter she never had,” Lori Sutphin, her special pet companions, “Lily” and “Belle,” and several extended family members and special friends.

Per Jo Ellen’s wishes, she will be cremated. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 30, 2025 at Dublin United Methodist Church at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Marilyn Lerch and Rev. Bob Hetherington officiating. Burial will follow in Mechanicsburg Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 P.M. until service time, 2:00 P.M.

Jo Ellen’s family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.