Rhythm by the Rails Festival Returns to Jackson Park August 9

Live Music, Artist Demos, Food Trucks, and Community Celebration in

Downtown Pulaski

Pulaski, VA, July 28th. The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley announces the return of its popular Rhythm by the Rails Festival, taking place Saturday, August 9, 2025, in Jackson Park, Pulaski. This free event is a celebration of music, art, and community, offering live performances, art activities, food, and fun for all ages. A $5 suggested donation is welcomed to help support continued arts programming in the region.

The afternoon and evening will feature live music from an exciting lineup of regional and nationally recognized talent. Audiences will enjoy performances by The Draper Line Band, Noah Spencer (a Season 24 contestant on The Voice), and The Mike Mitchell Band, as well as the Junior Appalachian Musicians of Greater Pulaski (GRAPe JAM). Pulaski Dance Productions will also offer a special performance.

Visitors will enjoy a wide range of art demonstrations by local and regional artists, including needle felting with Cyndi Maitri, plein air painting with Matt Gentry, pottery with Rebekah Shupe and friends, loom weaving by Nikki Pynn, candle making with Husser’s Fragrance, and nature-based art with Tara Fowlkes. Festivalgoers of all ages can also take part in community art projects.

Food trucks will be onsite offering a wide range of options including Bootleg BBQ, Cousin’s Maine Lobster, Nay Nay’s Grab and Go, Squeeze’um Shake’um Refreshement, and Lizard Licks Snowballs. A beer and wine tent will also be available for adults.

“Rhythm by the Rails is more than just a festival, it’s a celebration of what makes Pulaski special,” said Brandon Phillips, Executive Director of the Fine Arts Center. “We bring together incredible musicians, artists, local food, and neighbors for a truly one-of-a-kind day in the park. We’re proud to offer this event thanks to the generosity of our community sponsors.”

About the Performers:

The Draper Line Band is known for its high-energy mix of country, classic rock, R&B, and Southern rock. Their vibrant stage presence and musical versatility make them a crowd favorite.

Noah Spencer, a native of Southwest Virginia, brings heartfelt acoustic sound to the stage, with musical influences ranging from John Mayer to James Taylor. His appearance on The Voice showcased his broad appeal and vocal talent.

Mike Mitchell is a nationally recognized bluegrass artist whose albums have topped Billboard and Bluegrass Unlimited charts. A gifted fiddler and educator, Mitchell blends traditional sounds with original songwriting in electrifying live performances.

Sponsors:

The event is made possible by the generous support of sponsors and community partners.

Event Sponsors: Pulaski County and the Town of Pulaski.

Event Contributors: Harvey’s Chevrolet, Martin’s Pharmacy, Northwood Social Club, Poor Boys, Radford Auto Auction, and Thornspring Golf Club.

More information is available at www.facnrv.org/rhythm-by-the-rails.