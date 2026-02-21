Richard “Richie” Sammy Hasson, age 59 of Pulaski passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital-Pulaski. Born October 9, 1966 to Peggy Ann Gravely Hasson and the late Richard Sammy “Dickie” Hasson. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents Sam & Marie Hasson and Mr. & Mrs. Raymond Gravely.

Richie was 1985 graduate of Pulaski County High School where he was an avid football player, wrestler and was on the track team. Richie received a scholarship to Virginia Tech to play football.

He was employed by Gatorade until his retirement in 2019. Richie’s love for all things, family, laughter and Virginia Tech will be forever cherished by his family and host of friends.

To know Richie was to love Richie.

Richie is survived by his

His High School Sweetheart & Wife of 37 years – Charis Burke Hasson

Mother – Peggy Ann Gravely Hasson (who he called three times a day)

Nieces & Nephew – Claire, Cora, Fletcher and Hattie Mooney who knew him as “Unckie”

Brother-in-law – Will (Kayla) Mooney

Special long-time brothers – Johnny Johnson and Gerald Tuggle

And cousins he was so close to

The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 PM – Monday, February 23, 2026 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski followed by a small service at 6:00 PM with his cousin Lane Hasson speaking.

To sign Richie’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.