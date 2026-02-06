Rickie Joe Buck, 71, of Pulaski, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. He was born on December 15, 1954, in Montgomery County to the late Helen Carper Buck and Arthur Junior Buck. Rickie was a deeply spiritual man whose life was rooted in faith, family, and a genuine love for people and antiques. He truly never met a stranger—armed with a big smile, a quick joke or story for every occasion, he had a gift for making people feel seen and welcome. His presence left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know him. While pursuing his associate degree in Criminal Justice at New River Community College in the early 1970s, Rickie met Patricia—the love of his life and his lifelong partner. Their bond was immediate and enduring, and they were married for nearly 50 years, building a marriage defined by devotion and unwavering love. They loved nothing more than going antiquing on a Friday afternoon. Rickie enjoyed old music and movies, and throughout the years amassed an impressive collection of vintage radios and cameras. When Rickie met Patricia, she had two young daughters whom he immediately embraced as his own. After marrying in 1977, they welcomed a daughter and a son, completing the large, loving family Rickie had dreamed of since childhood. Being a husband, father, and “Pa” to his grandkids was his greatest pride and most cherished role. In addition to his beloved wife, Rickie is survived by his children: Teresa Hall (Shannon), Sherry Wiatt (Billy), Tiffany Buck (Jeremiah), and Brandon Buck (Kaylie). Rickie was an exceptionally proud grandfather to five grandchildren: Jessica Pringle, Josiah Wiatt, Brady Wiatt, Derrick Hall (Kate), and Adrianna Hall; and great-grandfather to two great-grandchildren, Colton and Cody Wiatt. Rickie was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Gallagher, and a sister, Helen Gallagher Olinger. He is survived by his brother, Jack Gallagher (Ruby), his sister in law, Scottie Smith, and numerous nieces and nephews. Rickie lived a life full of love, laughter, and faith. His legacy is found in the family he cherished, the old stories and goofy jokes he shared, and the countless lives he touched simply by being his quirky, loving, and silly self. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered. Funeral services will be conducted, Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 1:00 pm in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Pastor Tom Peters officiating. Interment will follow in the Thornspring Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 1:00 pm before the service on Thursday, February 12, 2026.