Riley “Tom” Thomas McPeak, age 81 of Dublin, died Monday evening, August 11, 2025, at Wythe County Community Hospital. He was born on November 13, 1943, in Pulaski, and was the son of the late Daisy Maxwell McPeak and the late Riley Sparrel McPeak.

Tom was a graduate of Pulaski High School Class of 1962. He received his associate degree from National Business College in Roanoke. In 1966, he entered the United States Army and retired as a Master Sergeant in 1987. Most of his service time was spent attached to the White House Communication Agency as an accountant. His last two years in the Army he was stationed in Landstuhl, Germany. After he left the military, he worked with a couple of not-for-profit agencies. Eventually he opened his own accounting business out of his home. He operated JTJ Services until 2015 when his health was failing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Cleve Mike McPeak. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Norma J. McPeak of Dublin: three sons; Larry G. Moye, Jr. of Dublin, Randall S. (Laurie) Moye of Kernersville, NC, and Russell A. (Crystal) Moye of Pulaski. Riley is also survived by five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and two special nieces, Angie McPeak, and Jana Busick, along with a multitude of adopted nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 15, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home, with Pastor Barry Morris officiating. Interment will follow in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends on Friday at the funeral home from 12 Noon until 1:00 p.m.

